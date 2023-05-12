News & Insights

Commodities
TSLA

Soros Fund Management cut Tesla stake, added Netflix in 1st quarter

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

May 12, 2023 — 06:48 pm EDT

Written by David Randall for Reuters ->

By David Randall

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management, the family office of billionaire George Soros, slashed its stakes in electric vehicle makers Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Rivian Automotive RIVN.Oin the first quarter, and added Netflix Inc NFLX.O shares, filings released Friday showed.

Soros purchased shares of Tesla and electric truck startup Rivian in 2022 and bought $35 million of Tesla convertible bonds in 2018.

The firm added new positions in Walmart Inc WMT.N, Netflix and Chinese e-commerce company JD.com during the quarter. It boosted its stake in Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O by 50.5% to 104,350 shares, nearly tripled its position in Nike Inc NKE.N to 166,720 shares, and increased its holdings of Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N by nearly 50% to 818,955 shares.

The firm also added new stakes in railroad operators CSX Corp CSX.O and Norfolk Southern Corp NSC.N. Norfolk Southern is facing lawsuits from the state of Ohio and the U.S. Justice Department over a Feb. 3 train derailment of 38 cars, including 11 carrying hazardous materials.

It cut its stakes in Walt Disney Co DIS.N by 75% to 46,400 shares, and in electric truck maker Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.O by a similar amount to 3.6 million shares.

During the first quarter the stock market swung between hopes that inflation would be tamed and the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which sparked the largest banking tumult since the 2008 financial crisis.

The positions were revealed in 13-fs filings due at the end of each quarter and released six weeks later.

Soros, 92, is worth an estimated $6.7 billion, according to Forbes.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Richard Chang)

((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
RIVN
NFLX
WMT
QCOM
NKE
UBER
CSX
NSC
DIS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.