Soros Fund adds First Horizon, Horizon Therapeutics and bond ETF

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management, the family office of billionaire George Soros, added to its portfolio new shares in financial and healthcare companies and a bonds exchanged-traded fund in the fourth quarter, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Soros disclosed a $325.3 million stake, or 2.9 million shares, in biotech firm Horizon Therapeutics HZNP.O, which was bought by Amgen AMGN.O in December for nearly $28 billion. It was the investment firm's biggest singular acquisition in the quarter.

The firm also bought 2.8 million shares, valued at $90 million, in home health assessment firm Signify Health SGFY.N.

It added $209.1 million, or 8.5 million shares, in Memphis-based financial services company First Horizon, which was acquired by Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO roughly a year ago for $13.4 billion. The deal has been delayed and now is expected to be concluded in May.

In finance, the investment firm also added consumer lending firm Capital One Financial Corp COF.N, Discover Financial Services DFS.N, and SoFi Technologies SOFI.O, although it also dumped small investments in banks JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N.

Soros' portfolio dissolved or trimmed positions in tech companies.

Shares in Zoom Technologies Inc ZTNO.PK and Airbnb Inc ABNB.O were sold, while it reduced its holdings in Amazon.com AMZN.O, by 54.5%, to 901 million shares. Shares in the company rose 18.5% this year.

The regulatory filing also showed Soros bought $255 million in an investment grade corporate bond ETF.

The so-called 13-F filings, which disclose investment firms portfolios, are closely watched for investment trends even though the data is released with a delay and can be dated.

As interest rates rise, investors are increasing their bets on U.S. corporate bonds this year.

