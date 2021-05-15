Soros buys stocks linked to Bill Hwang's Archegos collapse - Bloomberg News

May 15 (Reuters) - Billionaire George Soros' investment firm, Soros Fund Management bought shares of ViacomCBS Inc VIAC.O, Discovery Inc DISCA.O and Baidu Inc 9888.HK as they were being sold off during the meltdown of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

The fund bought $194 million of ViacomCBS, Baidu stock valued at $77 million, as well $46 million of Vipshop Holdings Ltd VIPS.N and $34 million of Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N during the first quarter, the report said citing a regulatory filing released on Friday.

The company didn't hold the shares prior to Archegos's implosion, a person familiar with the fund's trading told Bloomberg.

Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang was highly exposed to ViacomCBS, whose shares plunged in March, leaving the hedge fund facing a massive margin call from its prime broker banks. Archegos was unable to meet the call to secure the equity swap trades that the banks had partly financed.

Global banks lost nearly $10 billion from the Archegos fallout. Credit Suisse CSGN.S, Nomura Holdings 8604.T and Morgan Stanley MS.N were some of the banks that were hit.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.