US Markets
VIAC

Soros buys stocks linked to Bill Hwang's Archegos collapse - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Billionaire George Soros' investment firm, Soros Fund Management bought shares of ViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc and Baidu Inc as they were being sold off during the meltdown of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

May 15 (Reuters) - Billionaire George Soros' investment firm, Soros Fund Management bought shares of ViacomCBS Inc VIAC.O, Discovery Inc DISCA.O and Baidu Inc 9888.HK as they were being sold off during the meltdown of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

The fund bought $194 million of ViacomCBS, Baidu stock valued at $77 million, as well $46 million of Vipshop Holdings Ltd VIPS.N and $34 million of Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N during the first quarter, the report said citing a regulatory filing released on Friday.

The company didn't hold the shares prior to Archegos's implosion, a person familiar with the fund's trading told Bloomberg.

Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang was highly exposed to ViacomCBS, whose shares plunged in March, leaving the hedge fund facing a massive margin call from its prime broker banks. Archegos was unable to meet the call to secure the equity swap trades that the banks had partly financed.

Global banks lost nearly $10 billion from the Archegos fallout. Credit Suisse CSGN.S, Nomura Holdings 8604.T and Morgan Stanley MS.N were some of the banks that were hit.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIAC DISCA VIPS TME MS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular