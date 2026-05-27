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Sopra Steria Group Launches EUR 40 Mln Share Buyback Programme

May 27, 2026 — 04:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sopra Steria Group (SOPR.PA, SPSAF, SPPSY), a French-based tech company, on Wednesday announced a share buyback programme worth 40 million euros.

The programme was launched under shareholder approval granted at the company's Annual General Meeting held on May 20, which authorised share buybacks of up to 10% of its share capital.

The company said the repurchased shares will be cancelled.

The company appointed an independent investment services provider to carry out the share repurchase programme.

Sopra Steria is currently trading 1.13% higher at EUR 143.90 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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