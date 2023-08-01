Sopra Steria Group (EPA:SOP) Price Target Increased by 5.34% to 240.35

The average one-year price target for Sopra Steria Group (EPA:SOP) has been revised to 240.35 / share. This is an increase of 5.34% from the prior estimate of 228.17 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 190.89 to a high of 299.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.57% from the latest reported closing price of 197.70 / share.

Sopra Steria Group Maintains 2.18% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.18%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sopra Steria Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 11.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOP is 0.25%, an increase of 21.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.46% to 1,827K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 354K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 77.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOP by 497.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 187K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOP by 30.82% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 119K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 112K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOP by 29.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 110K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOP by 28.52% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.