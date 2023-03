March 21 (Reuters) - France's Sopra Steria SOPR.PA has reached an agreement to buy Ordina ORDN.AS, the companies jointly announced on Tuesday.

The conditional agreement for all shares of Ordina is for an offer price of 5.75 euros per share ex-dividend.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Tom Hogue)

