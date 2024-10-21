Sophos Acquires SecureWorks in $859 Million Deal

SecureWorks ( (SCWX) ) has provided an announcement.

Sophos has announced its acquisition of Secureworks in an $859 million all-cash deal to enhance its cybersecurity offerings by integrating Secureworks’ AI-driven security platforms. This merger aims to bolster the security posture of global organizations by delivering advanced solutions for managing cybersecurity threats. Secureworks shareholders will receive $8.50 per share, which is a 28% premium over its recent average price. This strategic move combines the expertise of both companies to foster a stronger, more comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio.

