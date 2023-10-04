SOPHiA Genetics (SOPH) Price Target Increased by 10.34% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) has been revised to 8.16 / share. This is an increase of 10.34% from the prior estimate of 7.40 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 226.40% from the latest reported closing price of 2.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in SOPHiA Genetics. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOPH is 0.10%, a decrease of 12.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.33% to 18,276K shares. The put/call ratio of SOPH is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 6,790K shares representing 10.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banque Pictet & Cie holds 2,187K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,933K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,951K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOPH by 275.05% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,617K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing an increase of 24.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOPH by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Alta Wealth Advisors holds 1,409K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

