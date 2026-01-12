SOPHiA GENETICS Reports Preliminary Q4 And Full-Year Results; Expects 2026 Revenue To Climb Over 20%

(RTTNews) - SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) has released preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, highlighting accelerating platform adoption and solid revenue growth across its AI-driven precision medicine business.

The Switzerland- and Boston-based company, known for its SOPHiA DDM cloud-based analytics platform, said 2025 marked a year of renewed momentum, with robust customer demand and record analysis volumes.

SOPHiA GENETICS expects fourth-quarter revenue of at least $21 million, representing approximately 20% year-over-year growth compared to $17.7 million in Q4 2024.

The company performed more than 105,000 analyses on its SOPHiA DDM platform during the quarter, reflecting continued expansion across oncology, hereditary cancer, and rare disease applications.

Management noted that Q4 performance exceeded internal expectations, driven by strong new business bookings and increased utilization among existing customers.

For the full year 2025, SOPHiA GENETICS anticipates revenue of approximately $77 million, an 18% increase over the $65.2 million reported for full-year 2024.

The company performed more than 391,000 analyses, setting a new annual record for the company.

CEO Jurgi Camblong said 2025 was "a tremendous year" for the company, citing reaccelerated revenue growth and strong commercial execution.

Looking ahead, SOPHiA GENETICS expects 2026 revenue growth to be in the range of $92 million to $94 million, approximately 20-22%, supported by expanding customer adoption and increased platform usage.

The company said it enters 2026 with strong commercial visibility and a growing pipeline of enterprise-level opportunities.

As part of the planned leadership transition, the company announced that Ross Muken, currently President, will become Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2026, and co-founder Jurgi Camblong will transition to Executive Chairman on the same date.

SOPH has traded between $2.58 and $5.40 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $5.06, down 4.35%.

