SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is SOPHiA GENETICS' Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When SOPHiA GENETICS last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$281m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$58m. So it had a cash runway of about 4.8 years from September 2021. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

NasdaqGS:SOPH Debt to Equity History February 10th 2022

How Well Is SOPHiA GENETICS Growing?

SOPHiA GENETICS boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 66%. On the bright side, at least operating revenue was up 32% over the same period, giving some cause for hope. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can SOPHiA GENETICS Raise Cash?

There's no doubt SOPHiA GENETICS seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

SOPHiA GENETICS' cash burn of US$58m is about 7.6% of its US$759m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About SOPHiA GENETICS' Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about SOPHiA GENETICS' cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for SOPHiA GENETICS (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

