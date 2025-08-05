Sophia Genetics Expands Partnership With AstraZeneca

(RTTNews) - Sophia Genetics (SOPH), Tuesday announced an expansion of its partnership with AstraZeneca (AZN).

This new, multi-year collaboration will leverage Sophia Genetics's multimodal AI Factories to generate evidence on the efficacy, value, and real-world impact of therapies for certain types of breast cancer. It will also support the potential development of a bespoke AI-powered predictive model aimed at optimizing outcomes for individuals undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

"We are proud to deepen our partnership with AstraZeneca through this significant new initiative, which highlights the growing demand for secure, compliant, and scalable real-world AI applications," said Ross Muken, President of SOPHiA GENETICS. "Our platform is purpose-built to manage complex healthcare data environments, and this collaboration reinforces our shared commitment to driving better patient outcomes through trusted, federated analytics powered by data and AI."

This collaboration reinforces Sophia Genetics' position as a trusted technology partner and underlines its commitment to advancing global health through federated data analytics and artificial intelligence.

