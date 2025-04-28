SOPHiA GENETICS Expands Global Collaboration With AstraZeneca To Advance Liquid Biopsy Testing

(RTTNews) - SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH), Monday announced the expansion of its global partnership with AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) to accelerate the worldwide deployment of MSK-ACCESS powered with SOPHiA DDM, an advanced liquid biopsy solution for cancer detection and monitoring.

The test is currently being adopted across 30 clinical institutions globally in 2025.

MSK-ACCESS powered with SOPHiA DDM is a decentralized liquid biopsy test developed in collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

It uses proprietary algorithms to analyze circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from a single blood sample, helping detect actionable genomic alterations in cancer patients where traditional tissue biopsies are not feasible due to limitations such as cost, sample availability, or invasiveness.

SOPHiA GENETICS said the expanded deployment reflects the growing demand for real-time, non-invasive cancer diagnostics and supports AstraZeneca's global real-world evidence efforts.

The expansion was announced during the company's presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research or AACR Annual Meeting in Chicago, where SOPHiA GENETICS shared real-world data showing consistent accuracy and analytical performance of the decentralized solution across multiple lab settings—matching that of the original single-site implementation at Memorial Sloan Kettering.

"This expansion represents a pivotal step toward scaling decentralized, data-driven oncology diagnostics around the world," said Ross Muken, President of SOPHiA GENETICS.

"Together with AstraZeneca, we aim to make next-generation liquid biopsy testing accessible to more patients and healthcare systems globally."

MSK-ACCESS powered with SOPHiA DDM is expected to enhance clinical decision-making and broaden access to precision oncology, especially in settings where conventional tissue sampling remains a challenge.

Currently SOPH is trading at $3.2 up by 3.32 percent on the Nasdaq.

Currently, AZN is trading at $69.88 up by 0.42 percent on the Nasdaq.

