BioTech
SOPH

SOPHiA Genetics Closes Public Offering Of $57 Mln Of Shares

June 22, 2026 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH), a cloud-native healthcare technology, on Friday said it closed a $57 million public offering of shares announced on June 16.

The offering was oversubscribed, and the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 1,578,900 ordinary shares at the offering price.

The company sold a total of 12,104,900 ordinary shares at an offering price of $4.75 per share.

TD Cowen acted as the lead book-running manager for the offering. Guggenheim Securities acted as book-running manager, while BTIG and Craig-Hallum acted as lead managers for the offering.

SOPH closed Thursday's trade at $5.46, up 4.20%. In the overnight market, shares are trading at $5.44, down 0.37%.

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