SOPHiA Genetics, AstraZeneca Team Up To Expand Liquid Biopsy Testing To 20 New Locations Globally

September 10, 2024 — 11:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - SOPHiA Genetics SA (SOPH), Tuesday announced a partnership with AstraZeneca (AZN) to further enhance the deployment of liquid biopsy testing MSK-ACCESS powered with SOPHiA DDM to 20 locations worldwide within the next one year.

Through the collaboration, the companies aim to explore how liquid biopsy testing can complement solid tissue testing, and in some cases, offer greater benefit for laboratories and patients.

Currently, SOPHiA Genetics's stock is trading at $3.79, up 2.84 percent on the Nasdaq.

