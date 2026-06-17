BioTech
SOPH

SOPHiA Announces Pricing Of $50 Mln Public Offering At $4.75 Per Share

June 17, 2026 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH), an AI-driven precision medicine company, on Tuesday announced pricing of an underwritten public offering.

The company is issuing 6,508,650 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.75 per share.

Additionally, the company is offering underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 10,526,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price.

The gross proceeds from the offering are estimated to be $50 million.

The offering is expected to close on June 18, 2026.

The lead book-running manager for the offering is TD Cowen.

SOPH closed Tuesday at $4.93, down 1.60%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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