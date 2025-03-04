$SOPH Earnings Results: $SOPH Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SOPH ($SOPH) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, missing estimates of -$0.23 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $17,730,000, missing estimates of $18,074,400 by $-344,400.
$SOPH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $SOPH stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 305,338 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,114,483
- LEGATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 104,083 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $379,902
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 42,689 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,055
- MOLONEY SECURITIES ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 34,000 shares (-41.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,380
- UBS GROUP AG added 30,783 shares (+396.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,503
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 28,819 shares (+40.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,474
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 26,798 shares (-1.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,269
