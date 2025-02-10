$SOPA stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SOPA stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,966,688 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SOPA:
$SOPA Insider Trading Activity
$SOPA insiders have traded $SOPA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOPA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL PAUL JR DUNN has made 1 purchase buying 12,000 shares for an estimated $347,040,000 and 1 sale selling 10,714 shares for an estimated $314,524,041.
$SOPA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $SOPA stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 26,982 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,823
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 26,772 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,630
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 20,608 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,959
- GROUND SWELL CAPITAL, LLC added 13,129 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,078
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 10,877 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,006
- UBS GROUP AG removed 2,377 shares (-10.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,186
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,786 shares (-13.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,643
