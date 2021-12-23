Soothing Omicron news helps lift pound to one-month high

By 0900 GMT, the pound rose 0.2% to the dollar at $1.3380, just off a one-month peak of $1.33875 hit earlier GBP=D3. Against the euro, it firmed to the highest since end-November, rising 0.3% to 84.53 pence EURGBP=D3.

Societe Generale analysts noted that revisions to third-quarter UK GDP, while disappointing, showed output now was less than 2% below pre-pandemic level.

The real driver of sterling's latest bout of strength is likely "short-covering after another failure to re-test $1.32," a level it approached on Wednesday, the analysts told clients.

More positive Omicron news may be needed to fuel further significant moves, they added.

The pound has risen 1.6% to the dollar since Dec. 15, just before a surprise Bank of England interest rate rise, but remains down 2% on the year.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2020http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit votehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((sujata.rao@thomsonreuters.com ; +44 207 542 6176/020 7536 7473/44 7990567646))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.