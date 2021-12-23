US Markets
Soothing Omicron news helps lift pound to one-month high

Sujata Rao Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Sterling rose to a one-month high against the dollar on Thursday and firmed a quarter percent to the euro, benefiting from a general improvement in risk sentiment triggered by soothing reports on the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

By 0900 GMT, the pound rose 0.2% to the dollar at $1.3380, just off a one-month peak of $1.33875 hit earlier GBP=D3. Against the euro, it firmed to the highest since end-November, rising 0.3% to 84.53 pence EURGBP=D3.

Societe Generale analysts noted that revisions to third-quarter UK GDP, while disappointing, showed output now was less than 2% below pre-pandemic level.

The real driver of sterling's latest bout of strength is likely "short-covering after another failure to re-test $1.32," a level it approached on Wednesday, the analysts told clients.

More positive Omicron news may be needed to fuel further significant moves, they added.

The pound has risen 1.6% to the dollar since Dec. 15, just before a surprise Bank of England interest rate rise, but remains down 2% on the year.

