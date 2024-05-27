Soon Lian Holdings Concludes FY2023 AGM

Soon Lian Holdings Limited (SG:5MD) has released an update.

Soon Lian Holdings Limited successfully conducted its FY2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 29, 2024, where shareholders gathered to vote on key resolutions, including the adoption of the financial statements and auditor’s report for the year ended December 31, 2023. The meeting, chaired by Mr. Tan Yee Ho, followed proper procedures, with Tricor and Entrust Advisory appointed for polling and scrutineering services.

