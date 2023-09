Soocer-Marquinhos earns Brazil late win over Peru

LIMA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brazil made it two wins from two in 2026 World Cup qualifying on Tuesday after a late goal from Marquinhos earned them a 1-0 win over Peru in Lima.

Brazil, who crushed Bolivia 5-1 at home on Friday, moved level on six points with rivals Argentina at the top of the South American qualifying standings.

Interim coach Fernando Diniz's side dominated possession and attacking opportunities early in the game but Raphinha and Richarlison saw goals ruled out for offside in the first half.

With the game heading towards a scoreless draw Paris St Germain defender Marquinhos headed home Neymar's corner at the near post to seal the win in the 90th minute.

The five-times world champions will host Venezuela before visiting Uruguay next month when qualifying continues.

In other qualifiers earlier on Tuesday, Argentina cruised past Bolivia 3-0, Venezuela beat 1-0 Paraguay, Uruguay lost 2-1 at Ecuador, while Chile and Colombia drew 0-0.

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Janina.Nuno@thomsonreuters.com;))

