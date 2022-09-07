SONY's Renowned PlayStation Architect to Reportedly Retire

Sony Corporation’s SONY executive vice president of the Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) division is set to retire by the end of September 2022, per a report from Bloomberg.

Per the report, Masayasu Ito will be supporting SIE's Platform Experience Group as an executive adviser until March 2023 as well as work on a mobility division focused on electric vehicles from October 2022.

Ito has a career spanning five decades at Sony. Initially, he worked on in-car audio equipment before switching to the console division in 2000. He led the development team for Play Station 4 and Play Station 4 Pro models as well as the latest generation PlayStation 5, added Bloomberg.

Despite heavy demand, the PlayStation 5 sales have been hit by severe pandemic-induced supply-chain issues and component shortages.

Inefficiencies in supply and logistics coupled with the voluntary retirement of Masayasu might weigh on the company’s performance in the short term. Weakness in video games market is an added concern for Sony.

Per a report from The NPD Group, overall total consumer spending on video games in the United States was $12.35 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (April to June), representing a decline of about $1.78 billion from the previous-year quarter. Increasing price of commodities and easing pandemic restrictions are major concerns for this industry, added the report.

In August, Sony was reportedly slapped with a lawsuit for allegedly “overcharging” millions of its PlayStation customers in the U.K. by exploiting its market dominance. Per the report, Sony allegedly imposed “unfair” terms and conditions on gaming developers/publishers that led to unfair pricing, which was eventually passed on to PlayStation end customers.

Sony’s Game & Network Services is grappling with a decline in sales of non-first-party titles, including add-on content and weak sales of first-party titles. In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the segment’s sales were down 2% year over year to ¥604.1 billion. The company further slashed the segment’s revenue guidance due to revision in the software sales forecast.

The company now expects segment operating income to be ¥255 billion against the earlier guided figure of ¥305 million for the segment. Operating income for the segment is likely to be affected by decrease in software sales, unfavorable foreign exchange rates and higher expenses associated with the acquisition of Bungie. However, the company continues to expect 18-million-unit sales for its PlayStation 5 for fiscal 2022.

Sony currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 30.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 31.5%



