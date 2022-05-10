Sony's Q4 operating profit more than doubles, helped by gaming

Adds details of results

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Sony Group Corp 6758.T said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter operating profit more than doubled to 138.6 billion yen ($1.06 billion), helped by a strong performance at its gaming and network services business.

The profit for the three months to March 31, which compares with a profit of 66.5 billion yen a year ago, was, however, lower than an average 147 billion yen profit estimate from 10 analyst surveyed by Refinitiv.

Sony forecast operating profit for the current business year to fall to 1.16 trillion yen from 1.2 trillion yen. That prediction is lower than a mean 1.21 trillion yen profit based on forecasts from 23 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

