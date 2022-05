TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Sony Group Corp 6758.T said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter operating profit more than doubled to 138.6 billion yen ($1.06 billion) compared with a profit of 66.5 billion yen a year ago.

