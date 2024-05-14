SONY's Q4 Earnings and Revenues Up Y/Y, 2024 Outlook Issued

Sony Group Corporation SONY reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 net income per share (on a GAAP basis) of ¥153.60, which increased from ¥113.89 a year ago. Adjusted net income came in at ¥175.1 billion compared with ¥141 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Quarterly total revenues increased 14% year over year to ¥3,481 billion. The uptick was driven by an increase in revenues in the Game & Network Services (G&NS), Music, Pictures and Imaging & Sensing Solutions (I&SS) segments’ sales.

Segmental Results

In the quarter under review, G&NS sales were up 2.2% year over year to ¥1097.3 billion. Segmental sales increased on the back of positive impacts of the forex movement and higher sales of non-first-party titles. Operating income rose to ¥106 billion from ¥38.9 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Music sales improved 23% year over year to ¥429.9 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter on the back of higher revenues from streaming services, primarily from paid subscriptions, in recorded music and music publishing. Operating income was ¥71.2 billion, up from ¥60.4 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Pictures sales increased 13.3% year over year to ¥406.7 billion, mainly due to an increase in theatrical releases and higher revenues for Crunchyroll. Operating income was ¥30.7 billion compared with ¥15.5 billion a year ago.

ET&S sales totaled ¥532.7 billion, up 7.8% year over year. The top-line performance increased on the back of positive impacts of the forex movement. Operating loss was ¥6.4 billion compared with ¥33 billion in the year-ago quarter.

I&SS sales rose 14.3% year over year to ¥398.5 billion, owing to an increase in sales of image sensors for mobile products. Operating income was ¥34.7 billion compared with ¥31.7 billion in the year-ago quarter owing to favorable forex impact.

Financial Services sales were ¥672.9 billion compared with ¥470.6 billion a year ago. The uptick was caused by a significant revenue increase at Sony Life. Also, there is an improvement in net gains and losses on investments related to market fluctuations for separate accounts. Operating income came in at ¥26.1 billion compared with ¥51.9 billion in the year-ago quarter.

All Other sales were down 3.1% to ¥21.8 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter. Operating loss was ¥5.5 billion against operating income of ¥0.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Other Details

For the quarter under review, total costs and expenses were ¥3,251.1 billion, up 12.1% year over year. Operating income was ¥229.4 billion, up 57% year over year.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the twelve months ended on Mar 31, 2024, Sony generated ¥1,373.2 billion of cash from operating activities compared with ¥314.6 billion in the prior-year period.

As of Mar 31, 2024, the company had ¥1,907.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents with ¥2,058.1 billion of long-term debt.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Sony has provided its outlook for the fiscal year ending Mar 31, 2025. It expects sales of ¥12,310 billion, down 5% year over year. The top-line performance is likely to be driven by strengthening momentum in the I&SS and Music segments’ sales.

Net income is estimated to be ¥925 billion. The metric is expected to decrease year over year, mainly due to an expected increase in income taxes resulting from a decrease in tax credits in Japan and the United States. Operating income is expected to be ¥1,1275 billion.

