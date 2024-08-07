SONY's Q1 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y on Solid Demand Trends

Sony Group Corporation SONY reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 net income per share (on a GAAP basis) of ¥189.43 ($1.22) per share, increasing from ¥175.67 reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income came in at ¥231.6 billion compared with ¥217.5 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Quarterly total revenues grew 2% year over year to ¥3,011.6 billion ($19.3 billion). The upside resulted from healthy growth across G&NS, Music, Pictures, ET&S and I&SS segments, offset by a contraction in the financial services revenues.

Segmental Results

In the quarter under review, G&NS sales were up 12% year over year to ¥864.9 billion. Segmental sales increased on the back of positive impacts of the forex movement, higher sales from network services, notably PlayStation Plus and rising sales of non-first-party titles amid a fall in hardware sales. Operating income rose to ¥65.2 billion from ¥49.2 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Music sales improved 23% year over year to ¥442 billion in the fiscal first quarter on the back of higher revenues from streaming services, primarily from paid subscriptions, in recorded music and music publishing. Operating income was ¥85.9 billion, up from ¥73.4 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Pictures sales increased 5% year over year to ¥337.3 billion, driven by higher sales for Crunchyroll owing to paid subscriber growth amid a decline in theatrical releases and series deliveries in Television Productions. Operating income was ¥11.3 billion compared with ¥16 billion a year ago.



ET&S sales totaled ¥600.9 billion, up 5% year over year. The top line increased on the back of positive impacts of the forex movement amid weak television sales. Operating income was ¥64.1 billion compared with ¥55.6 billion in the year-ago quarter.



I&SS sales rose 21% year over year to ¥353.5 billion, owing to an increase in sales of image sensors for mobile products and digital cameras. Operating income was ¥36.6 billion compared with ¥12.7 billion in the year-ago quarter owing to favorable forex impact.



Financial Services sales were ¥448.6 billion compared with ¥681.4 billion a year ago. The downtick was caused by a considerable revenue decrease at Sony Life. Also, there was a deterioration in net gains and losses on investments related to market fluctuations for separate accounts. Operating income came in at ¥30 billion compared with ¥54.5 billion in the year-ago quarter.



All Other sales were up 8.2% to ¥21.1 billion in the fiscal first quarter. Operating income was ¥1.3 billion compared with ¥2.5 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Other Details

For the quarter under review, total costs and expenses were ¥2,734.2 billion, up 0.7% year over year. Operating income was ¥279.1 billion, up 10.3%.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the fiscal first quarter, Sony used ¥126.3 billion of cash from operating activities compared with ¥12.7 billion in the prior-year quarter.



As of Jun 30, 2024, the company had ¥1,477 billion in cash and cash equivalents with ¥2,135 billion of long-term debt.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Sony has updated its outlook for the fiscal year ending Mar 31, 2025. It now expects sales of ¥12,610 billion, raised from previous guidance of ¥12,310 billion. The top-line performance is likely to be driven by strengthening momentum in the G&NS, Music and ET&S segments.



Net income is now estimated to be ¥980 billion, revised up from the prior outlook of ¥925 billion.. Operating income is now expected to be ¥1,310 billion, up from the previous view of ¥1,275 billion.

Zacks Rank

Note: ¥1 = $0.00641412 (period average from Apr 1, 2024, to Jun 30, 2024)

