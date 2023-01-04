US Markets
Sony's new "Afeela" electric vehicle with Honda to use Qualcomm tech, companies say

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

January 04, 2023 — 09:00 pm EST

Written by Kiyoshi Takenaka for Reuters ->

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Sony and Honda's electric vehicle joint venture will work closely with U.S. firm Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O on the new "Afeela" cars, the chief executive of Sony Honda Mobility, Yasuhide Mizuno, told the CES 2023 technology trade show in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, who also appeared at the CES presentation, said the car would use Qualcomm's "Snapdragon" digital chassis.

The venture between Sony Group Corp 6758.T and Honda Motor Co Ltd 7267.T aims to deliver its first electric vehicles by early 2026 in North America.

