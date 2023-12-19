News & Insights

Sony's game plans leaked online by hackers - Bloomberg News

December 19, 2023 — 11:07 am EST

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Sony-owned 6758.T Insomniac Games' more than 1.3 million files, including game roadmaps, budgets and information about an upcoming "Wolverine" title, have been leaked online by the Rhysida ransomware group, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The files show the Japanese company plans to release several Marvel-inspired titles in the next decade, including "Spider-Man 3" and those based on Venom and X-Men, the report said.

Insomniac and Marvel's licensing deal is as high as $621 million to develop and market the X-Men games by 2035, the report added.

Sony did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Rhysida announced the hack on Dec. 12, saying it would auction the data for about $2 million in bitcoin but later published the data on Tuesday, according to the report.

The hack is the latest in the gaming industry, after early footage of Take-Two Interactive Software's TTWO.O "Grand Theft Auto VI" was put online last year in what was one of the biggest gaming leaks of all time.

