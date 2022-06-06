Sony's former chief executive Idei dies, aged 84

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Sony Group Corp said on Tuesday its former chief executive, Nobuyuki Idei, died of liver failure on June 2, aged 84.

Inserts pix in slug keyword used by media subscribers

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp 6758.T said on Tuesday its former chief executive, Nobuyuki Idei, died of liver failure on June 2, aged 84.

Idei became president of Sony in 1995, chief executive in 1998 and was chairman and chief executive from 2000 to 2005.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters