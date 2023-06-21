Sony-Zee merger to go through says Punit Goenka - ET

News & Insights

June 21, 2023 — 11:54 pm EDT

Written by Indranil Sarkar for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, June 22 (Reuters) - The merger between ZEE Entertainment ZEE.NS and the Indian unit of Japan's Sony 6758.T will go through, whether or not Punit Goenka is the CEO of the merged company, Economic Times reported on Wednesday in an interview with the executive.

The report comes a day after Sony Pictures Entertainment said it took the country's markets regulator's order banning Zee Entertainment founder and CEO from holding board positions "seriously".

