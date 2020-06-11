Sony unveils titles ahead of year-end PlayStation 5 release

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Sony Corp 6758.T on Friday unveiled a host of titles for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console, including a sequel to its hit Marvel's Spider-Man title and the latest Gran Turismo racer, as it builds anticipation ahead of the planned year-end launch.

As rival Microsoft Corp MSFT.O prepares the launch of its next generation Xbox Series X console for this year's holiday season, the presentation gave a first glimpse of how games will look when played on Sony's device.

The PlayStation 5 promises advanced graphics and shorter load times through the use of its solid-state hard drive, which along with the device's games pipeline are key selling points as contenders like Google GOOGL.O push into gaming.

"You've seen games that can only be enjoyed with the full range of PlayStation 5's features and power," Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said during the presentation, which attracted more than three million viewers to its English feed alone on YouTube and Twitch.

Upcoming titles include Spider-Man: Miles Morales from in-house studio Insomniac Games, a sequel to the best-selling title on the aging PlayStation 4, and third-party titles like Project Athia from Final Fantasy developer Square Enix Holdings 9684.T.

