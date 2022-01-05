Sony Unveils SUV-type 'VISION-S' Electric Vehicle

(RTTNews) - Sony Group Corp. introduced an SUV-type "VISION-S" as it enters a new phase of the electric vehicle's development. At CES 2022, the tech major is exhibiting a new SUV-type prototype vehicle that accommodates diverse values and lifestyles.

Sony plans to establish an operating company "Sony Mobility Inc." in the spring of 2022, through which it intends to explore entry into the EV market by making the best use of AI and robotics technologies.

The company at CES 2020 had introduced and exhibited a prototype vehicle of "VISION-S," an initiative aimed at contributing to the evolution of mobility. In December 2020, Sony started public road testing in Europe, and also verification tests of its safety and user experience. The company, which began 5G driving tests in April 2021, said it will continue to apply its cutting-edge technologies to provide new experiences. The company is also testing the prototype, "VISION-S 01," on public roads.

In its latest statement, Sony said it has exhibited the SUV-type prototype vehicle, "VISION-S 02,"as a new form factor. The latest vehicle uses the same EV/cloud platform as VISION-S 01. It utilizes large interior space and variations of a 7-seater, and together with "VISION-S 01," will promote the accommodation of a large variety of lifestyles.

For providing safe and secure mobility, the new vehicle's system recognizes and analyzes the surrounding environment in real time, with sensors installed 360 degrees around the vehicle.

Further, Time-of-Flight or ToF sensors are used in the vehicle to provide monitoring functions for driver authentication and to watch over passengers.

Sony has positioned remote operation as an important technology in anticipation of the arrival of the autonomous driving era. For this, Sony conducted driving experiments connecting Japan and Germany with 5G.

It also offers mobility entertainment space with seat speakers to create a three-dimensional sound field, the streaming service compatible with "360 Reality Audio," a fully integrated digital video service "BRAVIA CORE for VISION-S," as well as expanded gaming capabilities to play PlayStation games through a remote connection to a console at home.

Sony is currently conducting functional verification tests in Europe toward the release of Level 2+ advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS on public roads.

The company is also working with its partners to achieve low-latency transmission and communication control using the telematics system installed in "VISION-S 01."

