Sony Unveils PlayStation 5 Design

(RTTNews) - Sony unveiled the first look of its next-gen flagship gaming device, PlayStation 5, which sports a futuristic design. The Japanese electronics giant also revealed an impressive lineup of games coming to the console.

PlayStation 5, which will launch alongside Microsoft's rival Xbox Series X before the end of the year, will be available in two models: a regular one with a 4K Blu-Ray drive, and a "Digital Edition" that does not include the disk drive.

Sony said that 24 games will be coming on PS5, which include exclusive games like Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Horizon: Forbidden West, Demon's Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Deathloop, and Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The PlayStation 5 boasts of a 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz CPU along with AMD RDNA 2 graphics processing unit. The console has 16 GB memory and storage capacity of 825GB, which can be expanded with memory card. The console can broadcast video at 4K and 8K resolutions and also supports Ray Tracing and HDR.

The PlayStation 5 is set to go on sale later this year, seven years after the PS4.

