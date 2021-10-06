SONY Unit to Introduce Edge AI Sensing Platform Service

Sony Group Corp.’s SONY subsidiary, Sony Semiconductor Solutions, has announced that its AITRIOS edge artificial intelligence (AI) sensing platform will be launched in Japan, the United States, and Europe in late 2021.



AITRIOS brings together an environment for development, a marketplace, and cloud-based services so that developers can create solutions in a single platform. It allows streamlining the development and implementation of AI camera-driven and other sensing solutions.



Sony is inviting corporate partners for their involvement in this platform’s development. Its shares have gained 45.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 42%.

The newest platform offers various features that will make it easy for partner solution providers such as AI developers, application developers, camera manufacturers, and system integrators to build solutions spanning from the edge to the cloud.



In May 2020, Sony released an intelligent vision sensor, the IMX500. This sensor has a stacked configuration consisting of a pixel chip and a logic chip. It is equipped with Sony’s original digital signal processor mounted on the logic chip.



AI, Internet of Things and digital transformation have resulted in an increasing need for sensing technology that extracts data from image sensors to provide new value to customers.



Sony intends to facilitate the development of optimal systems, in which the edge and the cloud work together. That will support its partners in expanding sensing solutions using edge AI and to solve challenges faced by different industries.



Sony is concentrating on the premium segment of the branded products market to maximize growth. Its long-term vision is to achieve a ‘zero environmental footprint’ by 2050 for the entire life cycle of its products and business activities.



