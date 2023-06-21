News & Insights

Sony unit says monitoring regulator's moves on merger partner Zee

June 21, 2023 — 02:54 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR and Aditya Kalra for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, June 21 (Reuters) - Sony Pictures Entertainment said on Wednesday it took the Indian markets regulator's order banning Zee Entertainment founder and chief executive officer from holding board positions "seriously" and will continue to monitor developments that may affect its deal with Zee.

This was Sony's first comment post the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) banlast week against Zee Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka for a year, saying they were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group's related entities.

Chandra and Goenka then moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) challenging the ban.

The ban comes as worries over a potential delay on the merger of Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS with the local unit of Japan's Sony Corp 6758.T have resurfaced.

