Sony to turn financial arm into wholly owned unit for $3.7 bln - Nikkei

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Sony Corp 6758.T will turn its financial arm, Sony Financial Holdings Inc 8729.T, into a wholly owned unit through a tender offer worth about 400 billion yen ($3.72 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported.

The early-afternoon report send shares of Sony Financial Holdings up nearly 17% to 2,412 yen, while Sony Corp shares rose 3%. Sony was not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 107.4000 yen)

