SONY to Roll Out Mocopi Sensors in Late January: Key Takeaways

Sony Corporation SONY is planning to roll out its wearable motion capture sensors in Japan in January 2023 at a price of ¥49,500 (approximately $359). The product can be purchased from Sony Store, with pre-order sales scheduled to start in mid-December.

The set of mobile motion capture or mocopi, consists of six lightweight sensors. Users need to wear these sensors on their head, wrists, hip and ankles to operate their avatars through a dedicated app on their smartphones with compatible services in real time, added SONY.

The company will also provide a software development kit (SDK) from Dec 15. The SDK is capable of linking the acquired motion data to Metaverse services and 3D development software.

Sony is a well-known player in the video game space, with its PlayStation being one of the most sought-after gaming consoles in the world. The company’s Games & Network Services segment is one of the largest contributors to the top line.

The company is focusing on boosting revenues from this segment. In August, the company announced the acquisition of Savage Game Studios for an undisclosed amount to further bolster its mobile gaming efforts. Post the acquisition, Savage Studios will join the newly created PlayStation Studios Mobile division. This division develops high-quality, unique mobile games that adhere to PlayStation Studios' high standards while offering customers new gaming experiences.

Sony’s focus on the metaverse augurs well. The company has launched PlayStation VR headsets to make gaming more immersive for users.

The metaverse is an emerging concept and is considered as the next big thing in the tech space. Simply put, metaverse means people can connect with each other’s avatars in a shared and immersive virtual space using technologies like Artificial Intelligence and augmented and virtual reality.

Per a Grand View Research report, the metaverse market is expected to witness a CAGR of 39.4% between 2022 and 2030. Sony’s recent bet to capture a larger share of this opportunity bodes well.

Not just SONY, all tech giants are making a push into the metaverse territory. Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook to Meta Platforms to underscore the company’s big bet on growth opportunities presented by the metaverse.

At present, Sony carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Sony have declined 32.6% compared with Zacks sub-industry’s decline of 31.9%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Blackbaud BLKB and Plexus PLXS. Arista Networks and Plexus currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Blackbaud carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.37 per share, up 8.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated at 17.5%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 12.7%. Shares of ANET have increased 7.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.59 per share, up 1.6% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated at 4%.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 4.9%. Shares of BLKB have declined 22.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Plexus’ fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.98 per share, rising 8.9% in the past 60 days.

Plexus’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, the average being 17.5%. Shares of PLXS have increased 25.9% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Plexus Corp. (PLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.