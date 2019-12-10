Sony To Publish 'MLB The Show' To Other Game Consoles Besides PlayStation

(RTTNews) - Sony's 'MLB The Show' video game series will be available on additional console platforms beyond PlayStation as early as 2021. Currently, the game series is exclusive to PlayStation.

Major League Baseball or MLB, the Major League Baseball Players Association or MLBPA, Sony Interactive Entertainment and San Diego Studio jointly announced today that they have entered into multi-year extensions to continue development and distribution of 'MLB The Show.'

'MLB The Show' is the MLB's officially licensed simulation baseball video game series. San Diego Studio has been creating the officially licensed baseball video games enjoyed by fans for more than 20 years.

The official Twitter accounts of Xbox and Nintendo of America also tweeted about the deal, likely hinting that the future video games could be available on platforms like Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox brand, tweeted, "Great to see the game is coming to more players".

'MLB The Show' is the only baseball series that has existed for many years and has been unmatched in popularity by rival multi-platform baseball video game series.

As the game series was exclusive to PlayStation consoles, owners of non-PlayStation consoles were left with no good baseball video game options.

'MLB The Show' made its debut in 1997, with MLB'98 launched for the original PlayStation. There has been a new release in the series every year since 1997.

Next year's 'MLB The Show 20' will feature Chicago Cubs star Javier Báez as its cover athlete.

