Sony to partner with Seagate on hard disk drives used for AI -Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

February 16, 2024 — 04:21 am EST

Written by Kantaro Komida and Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Sony 6758.T to partner with U.S.-based Seagate Technology on mass production of hard disk drives (HDDs) to meet growing AI demand, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions is expected to start mass production in May of lasers used in the drives, and will invest about 5 billion yen ($33 million) in new production lines, Nikkei said.

($1 = 150.2400 yen)

