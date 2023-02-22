SONY to Launch Two New Wireless Headphones in Spring 2023

Sony Group Corporation SONY has unveiled two new wireless headphones, the WH-CH720N and the WH-CH520, powered by Sony’s powerful in-house audio technology. The WH-CH720N has a suggested retail price of $149.99, while the WH-CH520 has a suggested retail price of $59.99.

Both models will be available for purchase in spring 2023 at Sony Electronics, Amazon, Best Buy and other Sony-authorized retailers in three color options, namely, Black, blue and white.

The WH-CH720N headphones are over-ear and feature Dual Noise Sensor technology and the company’s Integrated Processor V1 chip to provide an enhanced noise-canceling experience, reducing ambient noise and providing a more immersive listening experience. They also offer up to 35 hours of battery life and can be controlled through the Sony Headphones Connect app, per the company reports.

The WH-CH520 headphones are on-ear and provide up to 50 hours of battery life, per the company reports. They are designed for all-day comfort and offer enhanced call performance.

Both headphone models come with the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, which restores high-frequency elements that are lost when music is compressed, delivering high-quality sound closer to the original recording.

The Integrated Processor V1 reproduces the detail in music with minimal distortion and produces well-balanced sound from low to high frequencies with natural and clear vocals, per the company reports. The Equalizer in the Sony Headphones Connect app allows users to tailor the sound to match the music genre they're listening to or create and save their settings.

The Sony Headphones Connect app allows users to adjust ambient sound across 20 different levels when on the move. The WH-CH720N also feature improved call quality, owing to beamforming microphones with Precise Voice Pickup technology, which is positioned to pick up voices more accurately in a range of environments, and a newly developed Wind Noise Reduction Structure that reduces background noise, added SONY.

The company has designed these headphones with the environment in mind and is working to reduce the amount of plastic used in their packaging.

The company continues to invest heavily in research and development to launch new products and services.

In August 2022, the company announced the launch of the HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology, which provides an immersive audio experience to its users. The speaker is priced at $699.99 and is available on Amazon and other verified sellers.

Sony currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The stock has lost 17.8% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 16.6%.



