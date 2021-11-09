Sony to invest $500 mln in TSMC's new chip unit in Japan

Contributor
Ju-min Park Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sony Group said one of its units has agreed to invest about $500 million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's new chip subsidiary in Japan.

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sony Group 6758.T said one of its units has agreed to invest about $500 million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's 2330.TW new chip subsidiary in Japan.

Taiwan's TSMC is building a chip factory in Japan, a move welcomed by the Japanese government.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation's investment is expected to represent less than 20% of the new venture, according to its regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((ju-min.park@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: ju-min.park.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters