Sony to invest $500 mln in TSMC's new chip unit in Japan

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sony Group 6758.T said one of its units has agreed to invest about $500 million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's 2330.TW new chip subsidiary in Japan.

Taiwan's TSMC is building a chip factory in Japan, a move welcomed by the Japanese government.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation's investment is expected to represent less than 20% of the new venture, according to its regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

