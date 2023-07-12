Sony to hike R&D spending at gaming unit -Nikkei

Rewrites throughout and adds share reaction

July 13 (Reuters) - Sony Group 6758.T will boost research and development spending at its gaming unit by about 10% to 300 billion yen ($2.2 billion) this financial year, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

R&D spending at the games business behind the hit PlayStation 5 console will surpass R&D spending on electronics and semiconductors this year, the business daily said.

Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment but its gaming business has set out ambitious plans to invest in live-service games, which offer continuous updated play, and it also plans to offer more PC and mobile games.

Its stock was up 4% in Tokyo morning trade after a brokerage upgrade.

On Wednesday the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it was appealing a federal judge's ruling that Microsoft could go forward with its $69 billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard ATVI.O.

