US Markets
SONY

Sony to buy videogame developer Bungie in $3.6 billion deal

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Sony Interactive Entertainment will acquire videogame developer Bungie Inc in a deal valued at $3.6 billion, the companies said on Monday, making this the third deal this month in a fast consolidating gaming sector.

Adds details

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sony Interactive Entertainment 6758.T, SONY.N will acquire videogame developer Bungie Inc in a deal valued at $3.6 billion, the companies said on Monday, making this the third deal this month in a fast consolidating gaming sector.

Bellevue, Washington-based Bungie, which worked on the Halo videogame series, split with Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and became a privately held company in 2007.

The deal follows Microsoft's nearly $70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard ATVI.O and Take-Two's TTWO.O deal to buy Zynga ZNGA.O this month.

Bungie has worked on a number popular gaming titles including "Marathon", "Myth" and "Destiny."

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SONY MSFT ATVI TTWO ZNGA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular