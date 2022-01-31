Sony to buy videogame developer Bungie in $3.6 billion deal

Adds details

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sony Interactive Entertainment 6758.T, SONY.N will acquire videogame developer Bungie Inc in a deal valued at $3.6 billion, the companies said on Monday, making this the third deal this month in a fast consolidating gaming sector.

Bellevue, Washington-based Bungie, which worked on the Halo videogame series, split with Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and became a privately held company in 2007.

The deal follows Microsoft's nearly $70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard ATVI.O and Take-Two's TTWO.O deal to buy Zynga ZNGA.O this month.

Bungie has worked on a number popular gaming titles including "Marathon", "Myth" and "Destiny."

