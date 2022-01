Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sony Interactive Entertainment 6758.T, SONY.N will acquire videogame developer Bungie Inc in a deal valued at $3.6 billion, the companies said on Monday.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

