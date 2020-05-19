Sony To Buy Its Financial Unit For $3.7 Bln; Name Changed To Sony Group Corp

(RTTNews) - Japanese consumer electronics maker Sony Corp. (SON.L, SNE) offers to buy a remaining stake in its financial services business, Sony Financial Holdings Inc, for 400 billion yen or about $3.7 billion. The company also said it would change its name to Sony Group Corp. starting on April 1, 2021. Meanwhile, Sony and Microsoft are partnering on AI-powered cameras.

Sony Corp., which currently owns about 65.04% of Sony Financial, will make a tender offer of 2,600 yen per share for the remaining shares to make the Financial business into its wholly-owned subsidiary. Sony Financial will be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Sony said in a statement.

Sony Corp. said it currently has two functions, one as the headquarters of the Sony Group, and the other to provide overall management support for its electronics businesses. The functions will be separated and redefined, with Sony Group Corp. focusing on its role as the headquarters of the Sony Group, effective on April 1, 2021.

Sony Electronics Corp., which currently operates the electronics business, will succeed to the company name "Sony Corporation", effective from April 1, 2021. Meanwhile, Sony Semiconductor Solutions said it has partnered with and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to make AI-powered smart cameras and video analytics.

Sony will embed Microsoft Azure AI capabilities on Sony's intelligent vision sensor IMX500, which extracts useful information out of images in smart cameras and other devices.

According to Sony, retailers can use smart cameras to detect when to refill products on a shelf or to better understand the optimal number of available open checkout counters according to the queue length.

