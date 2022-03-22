SONY to Boost Live Service Game Experience With Haven Buyout

Sony Group Corporation’s SONY subsidiary —Sony Interactive Entertainment (“SIE”) — recently announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Montreal-based Haven Entertainment Studios, founded and led by veteran game designer Jade Raymond. The terms of the deal, including the acquisition cost, are still under wraps.



Founded a year ago with an initial investment from SIE, Haven includes game creators with more than a decade of expertise working on some of the industry’s most popular games. Raymond is one of the game industry’s most creative developers. She previously founded Ubisoft Toronto and Motive Studios and is one of the imaginative minds behind the Assassin’s Creed franchise. She commenced her career in gaming with Sony back in 1998. Raymond established Haven Studios after leading Google’s first-party games studio for Stadia, which was shut down last year.



In March 2021, Haven and Sony had announced a partnership for a new studio to create original games for PlayStation.



With the acquisition of Haven, PlayStation Studios will welcome its first Canada-based game development studio. The studio’s focus will be on creating an original AAA multiplayer game that will fully embrace the incredible capabilities of PlayStation 5 and will further build upon the diverse categories of gaming experiences that can only be found on PlayStation. The gaming experience will be focused on delivering freedom, thrill and playfulness, keeping players entertained and engaged for years. It will also inspire players and allow them to connect in new ways.



Both the companies are highly optimistic about this buyout. Haven is dedicated to building a player-first, collaborative game environment that can last for generations. The studio has an industry-leading team possessing the creative and technical expertise necessary to achieve ambitious goals.



The landmark consolidation deal will see Haven join Sony’s PlayStation family. In fact, Haven will be the 18th studio to join PlayStation. Becoming part of PlayStation Studios will provide Haven with unparalleled support to focus on building the highest quality games. The company plans to work on a new live service experience for PlayStation built upon a systemic and evolving world. The studio operations will continue to be run by the management team at Haven in close collaboration with PlayStation Studios’ leadership team.



The COVID-19 crisis has triggered an acceleration in gaming activity worldwide. With tech firms scouting new ways to increase their revenue-generating streams, the video game industry is sparing no effort to tap lucrative opportunities resulting from the surge in demand created by the pandemic. Against this backdrop, Sony’s latest blockbuster buyout will enable it to reach new heights on the back of an incredible leadership team.



The company is also focused on expanding its gaming business through an inorganic growth strategy. The Haven acquisition follows Sony’s recent major announcement to acquire Destiny creator Bungie in a deal worth $3.6 billion.

Both these acquisitions underscore Sony’s intent to get into live service games in a big way. Thanks to such frequent buyouts of video game studios, Sony now has access to state-of-the-art knowledge in multi-platform development and live game services, positioning it well to compete with successful live service games like Fortnite and Call of Duty.

Sony currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SONY have lost 2.3% compared with the industry’s fall of 5.7% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Badger Meter BMI, NETGEAR NTGR and Iridium Communications IRDM. While Badger Meter sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NETGEAR and Iridium carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Badger Meter has a projected earnings growth rate of 5.77% for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 19 cents in the past 60 days.



Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and met estimates once, the average surprise being 14%. Shares of BMI have gained 4.9% in the past year.



NETGEAR has a projected earnings growth rate of 31.46% for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NETGEAR’s 2023 earnings has been revised downward by 7 cents in the past 90 days.



NETGEAR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed estimates once, the average surprise being 35.5%. Shares of NTGR have plunged 44% in the past year.



Iridium has a projected earnings growth rate of 271.43% for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Iridium’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by a penny in the past 90 days.



Iridium’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and met estimates twice, the average surprise being 39.4%. Shares of IRDM have gained 3.3% in the past year.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.