Sony technologically ready to make humanoid robots once usage becomes clear

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 06, 2022 — 02:45 am EST

Written by Kiyoshi Takenaka for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp 6758.T said on Tuesday it was technologically ready to make humanoid robots, but that it should be identified first for what purpose such robots can be useful.

"In terms of technology, several companies in the world including this one have enough technology accumulated to make them swiftly once it becomes clear which usage is promising," Sony Chief Technology Officer Hiroaki Kitano told Reuters in an interview.

"The key is the development of application," Kinota said.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Editing by Louise Heavens)

