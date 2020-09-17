Sony Spills the PS5 Launch Dates and Prices

Consumer electronics giant Sony (NYSE: SNE) has finally spilled the beans on the PlayStation 5 launch. In an online event on Wednesday, the company revealed firm launch dates and unit prices for the next-generation gaming console.

The PlayStation 5 console and its storage-less cousin, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, will hit store shelves and e-commerce shipping centers on Nov. 12 in a handful of markets, including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Most of the world will have to wait another week. A handful of popular stores are already taking pre-orders, but high demand quickly overwhelmed the ordering systems, and all of my checks on pre-order availability came up empty on Wednesday morning.

The Digital Edition will cost $400 at launch, and the full-featured PS5 will set you back $500.

The two PlayStation 5 versions with pricing in various currencies. Image source: Sony.

The PS5 will enter the market just behind Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series X, which becomes available globally on Nov. 10. The full-featured Sony console matches the Series X's launch price at $500, but the pared-down Xbox Series S undercuts Sony's budget option with a price tag of $300.

These prices were set "quite early this year," according to a Washington Post interview with Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan.

Ryan also said that Sony will have more PS5 units ready for shipment than it did for the PS4 release in 2013. The PlayStation 4 sold through 1 million units in its first day on the market and 2.1 million in the first two weeks. Sony has sold more than 110 million PS4 units to date, and will probably keep that model available a few more years for budget-conscious shoppers and fans of vintage game titles. The PS3 was discontinued in 2016 after 11 years on the market and 85 million units sold.







10 stocks we like better than Sony

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sony wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Microsoft and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft and short January 2021 $115 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.