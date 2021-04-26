Sony (SONY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Sony Group Corporation SONY is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Apr 28, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 230%. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $1.84.



This Japan-based company is expected to have recorded higher aggregate revenues year over year. The performance might have been primarily driven by the Game & Network Services (G&NS) and Music segments.

Factors at Play

During the fiscal fourth quarter, Sony expanded its 360 Reality Audio services and product offerings. It added new video streaming capabilities and content creation tools.



Sony unveiled the Airpeak aircraft as part of its drone project in the area of AI robotics. The company launched the Airpeak brand to further develop drone technology, reflecting its focus on 3R technologies (Reality, Real-time and Remote). Sony intends to contribute to the evolution of drones and generate value within this growing market.



The G&NS segment is likely to have benefited from an increase in the game software and hardware sales, supported by the PlayStation 5 gaming console. The Music business might have gained from growth in sales for visual media and platform, streaming revenues from recorded music and mobile game applications.



For the March quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $19,455 million, indicating growth of 21.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 43 cents, which suggests an increase of 377.8%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sony this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Sony’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at 43 cents.

Sony Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Sony Corporation price-eps-surprise | Sony Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank: Sony currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Great Western Bancorp, Inc. GWB is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Apr 29. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.46% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



United States Steel Corporation X is scheduled to release first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 29. The company has an Earnings ESP of +29.67% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC has an Earnings ESP of +1.94% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 29.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.



See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United States Steel Corporation (X): Free Stock Analysis Report



Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sony Corporation (SONY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.