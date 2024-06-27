Sony (SONY) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Sony (SONY) ended the recent trading session at $84.28, demonstrating a +1.71% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Shares of the electronics and media company have appreciated by 5.62% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sony in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.06, signifying a 17.19% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $17.42 billion, showing a 4.68% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $80.11 billion, indicating changes of +2.94% and -5.03%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% lower. Currently, Sony is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sony has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.8 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.16.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, placing it within the bottom 22% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SONY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.