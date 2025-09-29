Sony (SONY) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, Sony (SONY) was down 2.28% at $29.10. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.15%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.48%.

The electronics and media company's stock has climbed by 8.21% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sony in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.33, marking a 10.81% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.04 billion, up 2.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.18 per share and a revenue of $81.05 billion, demonstrating changes of -4.07% and -4.7%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.29% higher within the past month. Sony is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sony has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.24 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.24, which means Sony is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 101, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

